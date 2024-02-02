Startups recognised in a year in Gujarat up 6 times in 5 years

48,138 direct jobs created by startups in Gujarat in 2023 : MoS Commerce and Industry replies to RS MP Parimal Nathwani

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Feb 2: The startup landscape in Gujarat has witnessed a remarkable surge, with the number of startups recognised in a year shooting up to 3291 in 2023 as against 565 in 2019. This growth has led to a significant increase in direct employment opportunities generated by these recognised startups in Gujarat: from 6,077 direct jobs created in 2019, the numbers have gone up to 48,138 in 2023. This information was provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Prakash in Rajya Sabha on February 2, 2024 while replying to startup related questions raised by RS MP Parimal Nathwani.

According to the minister’s statement, in 2019 a total of 10,604 startups were recognised in India by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which jumped to 34,779 in 2023. Simultaneously, the direct employment opportunities created by these startups across India experienced a substantial increase, rising from 1,23,071 jobs in 2019 to 3,90,512 jobs in 2023.

Nathwani wanted to know about the number of startups recognised under Start-up India initiative, the number of jobs provided by these startups in the country in last five years, impact and contribution of startups on the Indian economy and the number of startups led by women.

As per the minister’s statement, the Government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging investments in start-up ecosystem of the country launched the Start-up India initiative on 16th January 2016. For attaining specific objectives, various programs are implemented by the Government under the said initiative. Sustained efforts by the Government have led to an increase in the number of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups to 1,17,254 as on 31st December 2023. These recognised startups are reported to have created over 12.42 lakh direct jobs creating significant economic impact. There is at least one recognised start-up in every State and Union Territory (UT) spread across over 80% of the districts across the nation.

Since the launch of the Start-up India initiative in 2016 by the Government, 55,816 DPIIT recognised startups have at least one-woman director as on 31st December 2023. The Government is implementing various schemes/programmes to promote women entrepreneurship.