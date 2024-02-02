With the initiative ‘Power of Good Wishes’ HCG Cancer Centre commemorates ‘World Cancer Day’

For a cancer patient, it is the family and well-wishers who need to be positive: Dr.Bharat Gadhavi

Ahmedabad, Feb 2: World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February every year and serves as a global platform to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

In a heartfelt initiative to commemorate World Cancer Day 2024, HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad has introduced an inspiring awareness campaign called “Power of Good Wishes”. This initiative encourages individuals to share stories of hope and survival while recognizing the difficulties experienced by those impacted by cancer. Through this activity, the Hospital aims to uplift and empower cancer patients by inviting them to write down their wishes and dreams in a special bottle during their treatment journey.

On this occasion, while addressing the media in presence of few cancer survivors and their dear ones about the programme Dr.Bharat Gadhavi, Regional Director, HCG Hospitals, Gujarat & Rajasthan said “By fostering a deep connection between hope, resilience, and personal fulfilment through this initiative of HCG Cancer Center, Ahmedabad not only raises awareness about cancer treatment but also supports each patient’s emotional well-being. The Hospital is committed to making every patient’s journey meaningful by acknowledging the power of good wishes in overcoming adversities. We, at HCG, will want to help with all their wishes that are possible to fulfil during the year and the same time next year, we will want to regroup and see how many wishes come true.”

“All the Doctors at the HCG Cancer Centre are excited about the Power of Good Wishes initiative on World Cancer Day 2024. They believe that this program reflects the comprehensive approach taken at the center. According to the clinicians, cancer treatment should not only focus on medical interventions but also on supporting patients’ emotional and psychological well-being. The ‘Power of Good Wishes’ initiative offers patients a special opportunity to express their hopes and dreams, which helps them maintain a positive attitude during their difficult journey” added Dr Gadhavi.

As a part of the initiative, each patient who got treated in the last one year receives a unique box containing an empty bottle and 12small chits. Explaining the unique idea, Gautham C B, Chief Operating Officer of the HCG said “Every month, either the Patient or their family member or a friend opens a chit, writes down a wish, and place it in the bottle. Over the course of a year, these collected wishes become a powerful source of inspiration for the patients. After successfully completing one year, during the next World Cancer Day, patients can revisit their aspirations and witness the transformative journey they have undertaken”

“My wife Bhashini is a cancer survivor, an ace swimmer wanted me to learn swimming as her wish. I learnt it to fulfil her wish and felt immensely proud of her” added Gautham.

This year World Cancer Day 2024 focuses on the universal theme of Close the Care Gap, advocating for equal access to cancer care for all. This important initiative highlights the disparities in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support services around the world. By addressing these gaps in care, we can work towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or economic status, has access to life-saving cancer screenings, treatments, and support.

Rajesh Sharma (name Changed), a cancer patient receiving treatment at HCG Cancer Centre, also appreciates the initiative. He feels that it’s not just about physical healing but also about finding strength through the support of others and his own aspirations. Writing down his wishes each month gives him a sense of planting seeds of hope, allowing him to stay connected to his dreams and aspirations. He believes that this makes the path to recovery more meaningful. Rajesh expresses gratitude to HCG Cancer Centre for acknowledging the significance of emotional well-being in the battle against cancer.

Alongwith Dr Gadhavi and Gautham CB other doctors of HCG including Dr Rajendra Toprani, Dr Kinaj Jani, Dr Daxesh Patel, Dr Mansi Shah, Dr Vishwa, Dr Soma remained present to conduct the programme. Harsh Patel was the youngest cancer warrior who received the first Wish Gift box from Dr Gadhavi. When enquired as to what his wish is, Harsh said he would love to learn ukulele with four strings and also would want to learn car driving. Everyone was pleased to hear it and it motivated other warriors and the guests who were present there.

It should be noted that the number of cancer cases in the country is projected to go up from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP).