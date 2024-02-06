EC recognises Ajit Pawar’s side as real NCP, allots ‘clock’ symbol

New Delhi, Feb 6 : The Election Commission on Tuesday accorded recognition to the Ajit Pawar faction as the “real” Nationalist Congress Party and allotted it the party’s “clock” symbol.

The decision is seen as major blow to veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his supporters.

However there is a little relief for Sharad Pawar faction as the pall panel has given it an option to name his faction in view of imminent Rajya Sabha elections. It can furnish three choices for the name till 3 p.m. on Wednesday, an official added.

According to the sources at EC, the test of legislative majority helped Ajit Pawar led group to win the fight for the NCP’s name and symbol. This decision came almost after 10 hearings which lasted for over 6 months.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. After that, both sides laid claims to the party name and symbol.