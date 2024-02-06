Tata Chemicals spearheads earthquake preparedness program for 6000 students from 64 schools of Okhamandal region

BILKULONLINE

Okhamandal, Feb 6: Tata Chemicals Society for Rural Development (TCSRD), the esteemed CSR arm of Tata Chemicals Limited, organised a mock drill under school safety week on 3rd February to address the seismic vulnerability of Okhamandal, Gujarat, for more than 6,000 students from 64 schools. As part of company’s commitment to community safety, Tata Chemicals initiated this comprehensive earthquake preparedness program, which was a collaborative effort with District Disaster Management Agency in Khambhaliya, aimed at preparing students and the community for potential hazard of earthquakes.

The event, officially cleared by the District Collector Office in Devbhumi Dwarka, allowed Tata Chemicals to take the lead in improving disaster resilience in the region. A workshop, held on January 25, 2024, trained over 100 volunteers and teachers. The collaborative initiative included the Gujarat government, the Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell and the Education Department, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring Okhamandal’s safety and preparedness in the face of potential disasters.

N. Kamath, Chief Manufacturing Officer & Plant Head at (Mithapur) said “The objective of the mock drill was to increase copping capacity of students as well as communities towards potential risk of earthquake in order to minimize injuries and fatalities. Its primary aim was to raise awareness about responding to such situations calmly and responsibly, without succumbing to panic. We are gratified to note the success of our efforts to enhance community safety and disaster preparedness. It is imperative to appreciate the importance of routine drills for addressing all probable disasters. We also extend thanks to the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) for their essential role in initiating and maintaining these critical awareness and preparedness efforts.”

The success of the earthquake preparedness program was evident in the active participation of 64 schools, with over 100 volunteers, 180-plus teachers, and representatives from various government agencies, including the District Disaster Management Agency, Fire Department, RTO, Gujarat Police, Health Department, and ‘108’ services. The fire & safety department of Tata Chemicals played a crucial role in coordinating with officials from the district administration and education department, ensuring seamless execution of the drill.

The earthquake mock drill stands as a testament to Tata Chemicals’ commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of the communities it serves.