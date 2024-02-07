Jawed Habib Salon opens its 10th outlet in Ahmedabad

Hair to me is my life my family my society my identity and my country: Jawed Habib

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 7: “If my hair looks good, I can deal with anything” Do you also feel so? Then know how it can be achieved. Jawed Habib, the international Hair Stylist of India has an answer to it. Jawed Habib is a well-known Indian celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty Ltd a prominent chain of hair salons in India. Born into a family of traditional hairdressers, Jawed Habib transformed his family’s small-time hair salon business into a nationwide brand.

India’s top hair and beauty salon brand Jawed Habib Salon was opened at Krishna Towers on Anandnagar Road in Ahmedabad on Wednesday the 7th February. This outlet of the city is the 10th outlet in Ahmedabad and 27th in Gujarat. The outlet was inaugurated by none other than the brand creator and ambassador Jawed Habib himself. On this occasion, 10 blind members of Andhajan Mandal were given free hair treatment.

International Hair Stylist Jawed Habib on this occasion said, “I am very happy to launch the 10th Jawed Habib Hair Salon in Ahmedabad. In top metro cities like Ahmedabad, the awareness of hair design and styling is increasing. This salon will cater to fans who want to have excellent hair care and styling”. He further said that “just as we are conscious about the maintenance of every part of the body, we should also be conscious about hair care. Hair should be washed daily to maintain it”.

Jawed’s presence and cutting of hair for free on the inaugural day of this new outlet made his fans and followers go crazy. They were seen overjoyed to get their hair cut or styled by him. One such woman was Bhavna Patel, young fempreneur and home maker said she was thrilled and felt lucky to get her haircut by the hair legend Jawed Habib.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE about the myths surrounding hair care like daily oiling hair in the night for an overnight oiling spree and more Jawed tried to present his viewpoint. He said “Wash your hair daily, keep them clean and they will not fall. Don’t put oil overnight or for the day since it closes the pours instead apply it little before washing. Costly shampoos are no guarantee of your good hair”.

When asked what is Hair to him? And why did he choose to become hair stylist? Jawed with all sincerity replied “Hair to me is my life, my family, my society, my identity, my country. Look, cutting hair is a 100-year-old profession of my family. It is the oldest profession, and I am proud of it. I added education into it and when education guides the profession then no one can stop it to grow”.

Kiran R Patil, owner of Jawed Habib Salon on Anandnagar Road, commented that, ’We are very happy to launch Javed Habib Hair Salon. We are confident that this salon will satisfy the needs of hair beauty and styling fans in West Ahmedabad”.

Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd is one of the top hair and beauty salon brands in India. Javed Habib Academy operates hair education schools in India. In which various hair and beauty courses of one month to nine months are conducted in Javed Habib Hair Salon in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi in Gujarat. Javed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd operates through 875 outlets in 110 cities across 24 states of India. Apart from this, its centers are also located in Singapore, Kenya, Dubai, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Jawed believes that “Ultimately, it is all about having and leading a well-balanced lifestyle!

Following a holistic, 360° approach to beautiful, healthier hair, which is far more than just hair care. Habib believes that smiling is the key to having healthy and happy hair! Advises everybody to live stress-free lives and love their hair like a child who needs attention and care! It is just about taking care of yourself in the best possible way. He said while replying to the queries of the inquisitive visitors that they should wash their hair daily hair and they will not fall. He also said that costly shampoos and costly scissors or tools do not give any guarantee of healthy hair or healthy hairstyle. Cutting hair is not a lengthy process. It is not necessary to use costly scissors and instruments to cut the hair it is the skill. Jawed responded to several queries of the visitors on the day.

Your life may not be perfect, but ensure your haircut is!

Don’t just know about hair. Understand it.

So, if you are interested in getting the best hair cut done, hair style and training about haircare, approach your nearest Jawed Habib Salon and experience it yourself!

Invest in your hair; it’s the crown you never take off

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)