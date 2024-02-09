IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP Final Placement 2023-2024: Cluster 2 Highlights

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 9: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) buzzed with excitement today as it hosted Cluster 2 of the Final Placement process for the prestigious Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2024. This phase showcased a dynamic array of talent and opportunity across six vibrant cohorts: Conglomerates, Consumer Goods & Durables, Consumer Services, Advertising and Media, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail B2B & B2C.

In a spectacular display of corporate interest, esteemed recruiters from various sectors actively participated in the placement drive. The Consumer Goods & Durables cohort witnessed a formidable lineup of companies, including industry giants such as P&G, Diageo, L’Oreal, and Nestle, among others. Meanwhile, the Conglomerate cohort attracted heavyweights like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, and Tata Administrative Services, to name a few.

Notable highlights from the event included Infosys, which made waves with three international offers, showcasing its global outreach and appeal. Additionally, an eclectic mix of firms like Bluestone, Jindal Shadeed, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. added to the diversity of opportunities available to the aspiring graduates.

In a testament to the competitive spirit of the placements, Conglomerate firms emerged as the frontrunners, closely trailed by the Consumer Goods & Durables cohort. United Breweries, Bluestone, Essar Group, and Adani Group emerged as top recruiters, each extending a commendable six offers during Cluster 2.

With the anticipation building up, the stage is now set for the third and final cluster scheduled on February 12, 2024. As the journey unfolds, IIM Ahmedabad continues to pave the way for excellence in management education, bridging the gap between academia and industry with each successful placement drive.