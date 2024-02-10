Marengo CIMS Hospital (MCIMS) hosts the 1st ENDOCON 2024

11 top Neuro-surgeons to be the part of the annual scientific symposium

Unique and Important gathering is connecting doctors from across the nation together on a learning and knowledge enhancement program

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 10: Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad launched the 1st ENDOCON, as an annual event which is hosted by the Department of Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad & GMERS, Ahmedabad.

This one-of-its-kind event in the city was graced by Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat with theGuest of Honour Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare. The largest and most expert team of Neurology & Spine Surgeons in Gujarat is led by Dr Y.C.Shah, Dr Tushar Shah, and Dr T K B Ganapathy, and supported by Dr Parimal Tripathi, Dr Deven Zaveri, Dr Sandip Shah, Dr Jayun Shah, Dr Chirag Solanki, Dr Kavach Patel, Dr Pushpendra Patil.

Marengo CIMS Hospital enjoys 3 consecutive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and certification and is recognized as a global leader in healthcare quality of care and patient safety. The hospital recognizes that the landscape of spine surgery is evolving swiftly for both patients and surgeons, with a strong inclination towards minimally invasive interventions. Despite the advancements in optics and intricate surgical instruments, there remains a shortage of educational opportunities, especially for spine consultants in smaller towns and cities. The focus of ENDOCON centers on transitioning from fundamental to highly precise techniques in endoscopic surgery. The primary objective of this conference is to offer avenues for skill enhancement and expertise development.

MCIMS ENDOCON 2024 will be a grand opening to engage more than 100 Delegates from across Pan India

Symposiums on topics such as Spine Surgery are scheduled for presentations, interactive discussions, and Cadaveric Workshop in this event of academics

Furthermore, Transforaminal Endoscopic Surgeries, including procedures such as Discectomy, Endo TLIF, and treatment for Lumbar Canal Stenosis, are performed under local anesthesia while the patient remains awake. These surgeries utilize the Destandau Technique for Discectomy, both at single and multiple levels, as well as lumbar canal stenosis treatment involving over-the-top decompression at single and multiple levels. Additionally, Percutaneous Fixation and the Tubular system technique are employed in these procedures. The event will also witness numerous facets of minimally invasive spine surgery being showcased and deliberated upon by esteemed experts and renowned figures with international acclaim. This event presents an ideal platform for aspiring spine surgeons to refine their surgical expertise and glean insights from highly regarded luminaries in the field.

Dr Y. C. Shah, Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgery, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “In today’s era across all specialties, there is a predominant focus on Minimally Invasive Surgery, including Laparoscopic and Endoscopic techniques. The primary objective of this conference is to elevate skills in Endoscopic Spine Surgery and provide training opportunities for young Neuro and Spine Surgeons. The theme of ENDOCON revolves around enhancing proficiency in Endoscopic Spine Surgery and progressing from basic to precise techniques. We remain committed to our endeavors and aspire to expand the scope of such workshops on a larger scale in the future.”

Dr Parimal Tripathi, Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgery, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “Our neurosurgical team became part of MCIMS two years back. Last year, we inaugurated the Neuro Spine Unit. We decided to host ENDOCON 2024 to promote Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. Live surgeries are being showcased, and a cadaveric workshop is scheduled for aspiring spine surgeons. While this event targets Western India currently, we aim to expand its coverage significantly next year.”

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman – Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “This conference serves as a testament to our dedication to continuous learning and improvement. We converge with leading experts to explore the latest innovations and best practices in spinal health. This premier event promises insightful discussions, cutting-edge research presentations, and invaluable networking opportunities, all aimed at advancing spine care and improving patient outcomes nationwide.”

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director and Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals says,

“We recognize the critical importance of staying at the forefront of advancements in neuro and spine surgeries to ensure the highest standard of care for our patients. This conference provides a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and skill enhancement among healthcare professionals in these specialized fields.”