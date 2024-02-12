Sun Pharma included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 12: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715) (together with its subsidiaries and/or associates referred as “Sun Pharma”) today announced that it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Within respective industries, this Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.

This recognition attests to Sun Pharma’s commitment to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its businesses.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the Company said, “Sun Pharma continues to focus on delivering sustainable outcomes for all our stakeholders. Sustainability is an integral part of our way of doing business. We are guided by a clear roadmap around our ESG priorities and the S&P Yearbook inclusion is a testament to our progress on the roadmap.”

Based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2023, over 9,400 companies were assessed for The Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Out of these, 739 companies have qualified for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 globally