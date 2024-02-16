Malabar Gold & Diamonds Marks One-Year Anniversary of “Hunger Free World” Initiative in Ahmedabad

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well”

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 16: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a leading gold retail brand in the country celebrated the one-year anniversary of its “Hunger Free World” initiative in Ahmedabad at the Malabar Gold showroom on Satellite Road (Shivaranjani).

The anniversary event was inaugurated by Ashish Jobanputra, Director Iscon Emporio was the chief Guest of the occasion.

Praveena D.K. (IAS), Collector & District Magistrate, Ahmedabad, who was initially scheduled to be the Chief Guest for the occasion could not remain present due to his pressing schedule of duties.

Nikunj Shah, Marketing Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds welcomed the invitees and explained the objectives and the idea of feeding the needy. He said “Inspired by our Chairman M. P. Ahammed who conceptualised the “Hunger Free World” Initiative as our Group’s one of the important CSR activity since October 2022. Under this initiative, we are distributing around 24000 food kits every day in 13 states covering 37 cities. At Ahmedabad, the initiative was started last year and today we are marking the celebration of completion of one year as we successfully enter the second year of the activity”.

“Launched in February 2023, the initiative has successfully distributed over 3,00,000 meals to those in need, with a total expenditure exceeding 72,00,000/- INR. In collaboration with the NGO “Thanal,” Malabar Gold & Diamonds has played a crucial role in providing daily meals to 1000 people across various locations in Ahmedabad. The initiative operates through a central kitchen in the city, delivering food to beneficiaries using rickshaws and vans” Shah added.

Ashish Jobanputra while delivering his speech reiterated that “It is my pleasure to be present here. To earn bread and butter is very necessary for all of us, but to share and care for others is very important. I am very much impressed by the act. To earn is something different but to give back to the society is more important, I appreciate the noble cause that is being carried out by the Malabar Gold & Diamond Company”.

M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’s message on this occasion was “As we celebrate the one-year milestone of our ‘Hunger Free World’ initiative, we reflect on the profound impact it has had on the lives of the underprivileged in Ahmedabad. Our commitment extends beyond providing meals; it aims to foster sustainable change and empower communities. We firmly believe that collective efforts can bring about enduring positive transformations, and this anniversary serves as a testament to that belief.”

The distribution areas encompass prominent locations such as Sanand Chokdi, Sarkhej, Vasna, Anjali, Paldi, Jamalpur, Sidisaiyed Mosque, Khanpur, Shahpur, and more. The diverse menu of vegetarian meals includes Dal Rice, Sabji Roti, Parata Sabji, Thepla, and others. The team ensures comprehensive coverage of localities, including temples, mosques, and other public spaces.

Under the visionary leadership of its chairman, M.P. Ahammed, Malabar Group dedicates 5% of its net profit to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, with a focus on giving back to society. The “Hunger Free World” initiative is a significant part of this commitment, aiming to address the issue of hunger in the community.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 340+ outlets spread across 13 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the U.K., USA and Canada. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

Abhilash VB, Ashish Jobanputra, Nikunj Shah, Musharraf, Ravi Joshi, Jowhar Ali and Muhammed Niyaz of ‘Thannal’ NGO remained present at the flag off ceremony outside the Malabar Gold & Diamond showroom at Ahmedabad.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)