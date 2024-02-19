IHCL opens its seventh hotel in Ahmedabad with the launch of Ginger at Changodar

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 19: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar. The hotel’s lean luxe design philosophy allows guests to seamlessly blend work and leisure in vibrant, contemporary spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President, New Businesses, Hotel Openings & Corporate Communications, IHCL, said, “The inauguration of this hotel underscores IHCL’s robust footprint across pivotal micro markets in Ahmedabad. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, is poised to serve the significant industrial clusters in its vicinity.”

The 102-key hotel is centrally located in the heart of Changodar, minutes away from the SG Highway and a short drive to other important cities. Guests can savor delectable culinary delights at Qmin – the signature all-day diner, or maintain their fitness routine at the fitness center. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar also features over 4,600 sq ft of meeting and banquet facilities.

Changodar, situated in the southern suburbs of Ahmedabad, is a thriving hub for business and is a prime residential locale. It is home to diverse manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ahmedabad.