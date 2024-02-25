6 fast-growing women led start-ups to watch out in 2024

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 25: In the dynamic landscape of India’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem, a notable trend is emerging—the rise of women-led enterprises. This paradigm shift is contributing substantially to the overall growth and diversity within the Indian start-up culture. These visionary women entrepreneurs are not merely breaking the glass ceiling but are, in fact, crafting their narratives, redefining success, and inspiring a generation.

It is imperative to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of these women-led start-ups that are making a tangible impact on society. These trailblazers are fostering innovation, challenging stereotypes, and driving positive change. From technology and healthcare to sustainability and education, these women are not only building successful businesses but are also shaping a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial landscape in India. Let’s take a deep dive into some of the fastest-growing start-ups led by women entrepreneurs.

Nykaa

In 2012, Falguni Nayar established Nykaa, swiftly transforming it into a revered beauty and personal care brand. The start-up attained unicorn status in 2020 by securing a substantial INR 100 Crores investment from Steadview Capital at a valuation of $1.2 Billion. Nykaa further marked its success by going public in 2021, raising an impressive INR 5352 Crores through its initial public offering (IPO). Falguni Nayar’s visionary leadership has not only positioned Nykaa as a market leader but has also set a precedent for successful Indian start-ups in the beauty and personal care industry.

Mamaearth

Established in 2016 by Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has quickly become synonymous with transparency and authenticity in the skincare industry. Renowned for delivering on its promise of natural and toxin-free products, Mamaearth earned the distinction of being the first Asian brand to attain ‘MADE SAFE’ Certification. The startup reached unicorn status in 2022, boasting a remarkable valuation of $1.2 Billion, a testament to its commitment to providing conscientious and reliable skincare solutions.

Yodda Elder-Care

Founded by Simran Sharma, Yodda stands out as a premium elder care company leveraging technology to offer Emergency, Health, and Convenience services tailored for the parents of working professionals living away from their families. With a commitment to ensuring the well-being and empowerment of senior citizens, Yodda has carved a niche in the market. The company’s growth trajectory reflects the genuine embrace of its services, illustrating a societal shift toward prioritizing the comfort and welfare of the elderly. Yodda’s dedication to providing comprehensive care reinforces its role as a vital support system for families separated by distance.

Herkey

Founded in 2015 by Neha Bagaria, Bengaluru-based HerKey has emerged as a pivotal online platform empowering women to advance their careers comprehensively. More than just a job portal, HerKey facilitates connections to jobs, communities, mentoring, reskilling, and networking opportunities. This innovative platform goes beyond traditional job searches by equipping women with vital career-related services like mentorship, resume-writing assistance, and career counseling. With over 5000 companies listed on the portal, HerKey is not only transforming the professional landscape for women but is also fostering a supportive ecosystem that catalyzes their professional growth and success.

Hasura

Under the leadership of Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura, a SaaS-based startup, is revolutionizing web application development with its open-source platform. The company achieved a significant milestone by securing $100 million in its Series C funding round, propelling Hasura to an impressive valuation of $1 billion. This financial backing underscores the industry’s recognition of Hasura’s innovative approach, enabling businesses to accelerate their web application development processes. Rajoshi Ghosh’s leadership continues to drive Hasura’s success, positioning it as a key player in the dynamic landscape of SaaS and web development.

Routematic

Co-founded by Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Routematic is at the forefront of revolutionizing employee transportation in India. The company, dedicated to ensuring a secure and comfortable commute for India Inc. employees, has introduced a technology-integrated fleet solution, solidifying its leadership position in the employee transportation market. Routematic’s innovative approach underscores its commitment to reshaping the landscape of workplace commuting with a focus on safety and convenience.