Experience the Wonders of Science at Gujarat Science City’s ‘Science Carnival’ from Feb 23 to March 3

Ahmedabad, Feb 25: On the occasion of National Science Day, Gujarat Science City is set to host a grand ‘Science Carnival’ from February 28 to March 3. The event, organized by Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) in collaboration with Gujarat Science City, aims to celebrate the role of science in India’s development and promote scientific awareness among the public.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 each year to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman effect’ by Dr. Chandrashekhar Venkataraman (Sir CV Raman) in 1928. Dr. Raman’s groundbreaking discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The day is dedicated to promoting scientific temper and fostering a spirit of innovation in the country.

The ‘Science Carnival-2024’ will feature a range of activities and programs, including scientific exhibitions, demonstrations, lectures, workshops, and competitions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore various learning labs focusing on energy, climate change, and creative learning. Additionally, there will be screenings of scientific films, a science book fair, and interactive exhibits like the Hall of Maths and the Hall of Fame.

The event aims to attract a large number of students and scientifically-minded individuals, providing them with a platform to engage with the latest developments in science and technology. The ‘Science Carnival’ promises to be an exciting and educational experience for all attendees, highlighting the importance of science in our daily lives and its role in shaping the future of humanity. So, drop in with your family and neighbours and enjoy science and its applications to develop scientific temperament in thinking and lifestyle !