ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 explodes into a Massive Intellectual Churning

Mumbai, Feb 26: The ABP Network’s flagship event ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 galvanized into an explosion of ideas, experiencing massive intellectual churning, while putting central focus on “The People’s Agenda”. The Summit witnessed an extraordinary confluence of intellectuals and thought leaders presenting a diverse range of ideas and perspectives, diversity, and vision. Over the span of two days, ‘The People’s Agenda’ took center stage, weaving together the tapestry of ideas that define India’s essence. The summit, with its 35 sessions and 60 speakers, created an intellectual melting pot where policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, business leaders, economists, and luminaries engaged in captivating discourses on liberty, justice, equality, and diversity.

Welcoming the audience to the Third Edition on the first day of the summit, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network remarked, “It is a year of cataclysmic changes, yet a season of hope, resilience, and re-imagination. At Ideas of India Summit 3.0, we are focused on people of this great nation and beyond, their hopes, fears, and aspirations. Artists, authors, scientists, politicians, and musicians will debate and discuss the issues of our time, quickening our pulses and taking us into the sunlight of introspection and imagination.” He further urged the audience to “use these two days to think about the challenges that face us, not merely as a country but as a human race.”

Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor, ABP Network, in his keynote address emphasized, “Another Idea of India could combine economic and social progress, care for the environment, pluralism, and national security. It could restore the constitutional balance between national unity and the dignity of the individual. It would have to show how more jobs could be created more humanely and it would need to be articulated by a leader who embodies these values and with whom young voters identify. India must answer two questions: If not Ram Rajya, then what? If not Modi, then who? Only then we will have a real contest!”

Deliberating upon the topic ‘Viksit Bharat: The Road to 2047’, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group and, President, FICCI, expressed, “India envisions to be a 30 trillion economy by 2047 to be a Viksit Bharat. This means manufacturing should be 25% of GDP. We should be more ambitious and make manufacturing grow 16 times and exports grow 11 times”

Growing up with techno-bureaucrat and mathematician parents, education was ingrained as a priority in my life from the start. My father had a remarkable talent for explaining the physics of everyday occurrences, which instilled in me a deep curiosity and appreciation for the world around me,” said Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director, Spacecraft Operations Area, ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network, ISRO in the session Women in STEM.

Discussing her journey and the rise of women scientists at ISRO, Dr. Nigar Shaji, Project Director, Aditya L-1 Mission, ISRO, said, “At ISRO, there is no glass ceiling, passion is supported. For women, balancing work, family, and personal life is essential, with health as a priority. Visibility for women in STEM is vital; education must be engaging and inclusive from grassroots.”

Elaborating on the vital role played by women in STEM to break the glass ceiling and drive India’s growth, Prof. (Dr.) Annapurni Subramaniam, FASc., FNASc., Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said, “It is important to create a framework at home, where the support can be asked from the family and traditional roles can be given a push back.”

Known as the man who helps civil service aspirants crack interviews, Prof. Vijender Singh Chauhan, Associate Professor, Zakir Husain College Delhi, said, “We need to understand that 25-year-olds are the most populous demographic feature of India. Parents should stop treating their children as mere projects, pushing them towards preparing for IITs, then sending them to IIMs, and finally aiming for a UPSC clearance.”

Neetu Singh, Founder, KD Campus & KD Live, Author English Teacher, added, “We need to understand that there are still values in our society, and many students go through hardships only to fulfil the dreams of their parents.”

Bollywood Film Producer and Director Vipul A Shah in the session Anatomy of Art Are our Movies Dividing or Uniting Us said, “The rise in political consciousness among Indians has significantly influenced the content of films we make and the stories we tell. Supporting films like ‘Kerala Story’ is important, it speaks to the filmmaker’s integrity and the importance of diverse voices and narratives,” he said.

Sharing his take on whether polarizing movies are a recent trend, Madhur Bhandarkar, Filmmaker, Producer and Script Writer, remarked, “There is no division in the film industry; it remains unified, despite varied political and non-political leanings. While some artists are open and vocal, others choose discretion.”

Known for movies like Parched and OTT series ‘House of Secrets’, Leena Yadav, Filmmaker and Storyteller, put forth a women’s perspective, stating, “Films cannot be made without politics. The lack of real dialogue between filmmakers is missing, and the social media is creating pressure for people to take action. It is impossible for makers not to include their political bias.”

In the session, Collaborative Federalism, speaking about dynamics of electoral alliance in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “We are in strategic alliance with NCP and with emotional alliance with Eknath Shinde ji’s Shiv Sena. The General Election 2024 is not an election of negative mandate. BJP does not face by anti-incumbency. We don’t need to target the opposition. In Maharashtra, there are challenges but we will only do better than our performance from the last two times”.

Sharing his journey from humble beginnings to international success on the panel “Inside the Mind of a Genius: Memories of My Home,” the internationally acclaimed and celebrated Indian artist Subodh Gupta said, “I come from a humble family, and my family members worked for the railways. So I am a railway boy. But in my childhood, there was an impact of art. I joined theatre and made posters. And someone, after seeing my posters, encouraged me to join Art College, and this is how the journey started.”

In the session, Homegrown ‘Brands rooted to the Earth’, Atul Saraf, Chairman of Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, said, “Jewellery is not an expense; it is a part of investment for an average Indian family. The trends in jewellery is changing. People want to wear light weighed jewellery that can be worn anytime anywhere. This trend has also made jewellery affordable.”

Rajesh Kumar Agrahari, Founder, Rajesh Masale shared about his entrepreneurial journey in the realm of spices. Speaking about the power of being an entrepreneur, he said, “Anyone can become can entrepreneur if the person is determined and honest. There cannot be a better politician than a business person as it is a businessman, who serves the nation through serving the people, create employment, and pays taxes to the government.”

In the session, The Power of Transformation- how to heal and cure, Dismissing myths about Ayurveda, Acharya Manish, Motivational Speaker and Ayurveda Expert, showcased human interest case studies showcasing rapid transformation and recovery with Ayurveda healing techniques. He added, “Ayurveda has many benefits. Western medicine directs us towards either surgery or medicine. Despite Ayurveda being an Indian medicine science, not many people know that eye treatments can be done under Ayurveda.”

Speaking in the session, “The Idea of India: Understanding the Many Incarnations” Prof. Sunil Khilnani remarked, “A global democratic movement seem to have stalled. Today, there are once again more dictatorship than democracies in the world. We seem to have over emphasized the importance of electoral process. The winning of power gives sanction to use of power in different ways. It is the other institutions, which are critical to keep democracy alive.”

Speaking during a session titled “India’s Infra Giants: Builders of Viksit Bharat,” Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Gallant Group of Industries, said, “We have all that is needed to make ourselves the third-largest economy. But to encourage nation building, it is essential to ensure an efficient redressal system to address the grievances of honest taxpayers. While compliance is focused on, the need for a robust redressal mechanism is necessary for ensuring swift resolution.”

“PM Modi has ensured that democracy delivers. Only liberal values are not going to take you anywhere, it is through the delivery mechanism you would get there,” stated seasoned politician and academician, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vice-Chairman, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and Member-NEC, BJP speaking in the panel General Elections 2024 – Will Democracy Win?.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, INC Thiruvananthapuram and Author, countered in the same panel, “Start-ups have fired more people than they have hired in the past two years. Foreign investments have dropped.”

SECMOL Founding Director Sonam Wangchuk expressed his views and explored the theme, “A More Sustainable World: How to Live a Green Life. He said, “I want to convey to people in big cities that the way of life here has a huge impact on places like Ladakh. With glaciers rapidly receding, we must understand the interconnectedness of urban lifestyles with global environmental repercussions.

Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani, spoke in the session the Outsider’s Uphill Battle: The Struggle and the Success about how she handles fame and admiration, stating , “I have a sense of gratitude from the starting of my journey. My base years have kept me grounded, and the art of balancing is what has made me sail through these 10 years.”

In the session, How to Make a Blockbuster: It Takes Guts and Glory, Famous Filmmaker and Director Atlee remarked, “Movies are not bounded by language but by love. Even if I am not familiar with Hindi, I can make a Hindi movie because I understand the emotions of audience coming to watch my cinema.”

Ananya Birla, Social Entrepreneur and Artist and Navya Naveli Nanda, Podcaster, Founder, Project Naveli and Co-Founder, Nimaya Foundation shared their views on the theme ‘The Next-Gen: A Different Vibe’.

Talking about her initiative Svatantra, Ananya Birla, shared a refreshing perspective of what the new India wants. “I realised early on that in our society that women didn’t have the freedom to do what they wanted because they were not financially independent.

Advocating for social responsibility, Navya expressed, “Giving back is both a moral and individual choice, we must give back in whatever way we can. The past three years have been about creating impact and feeling a personal responsibility for the work I carry forward, while also creating a separate identity for myself.”

‘No version of Ramayana describes the idea of Ram Rajya in detail,’ said renowned author Amish Tripathi in the session titled “Ayodhya and After: Is Ram Rajya the Ideal State” as he delved into the concept of Ram Rajya. He added, “The idea of Ram Rajya is discussed in other religious texts, and the versions of Ramayana tell us about the journey of a leader who can lead us to Ram Rajya. ”

Bollywood Stars Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared the stories around their upcoming movie “Laapataa Ladies”. Speaking at the session “Telling Lapaataa Tales: Scenes from an Invisible Country Nation”, Aamir Khan, said, “Kiran is a very honest filmmaker, and Lapaataa Ladies is such a dramatic story that I thought this should be made.”

Talking about her movie Laapataa Ladies that will hit the screen in March, Kiran Rao, said, “There’s a different excitement in working with new actors, and this movie gave enough opportunity to do so. The social issues work as a subtext in the movie.”

In the first session of the second day, Suella Braverman, Conservative Member of Parliament for Fareham and Former Home Secretary, UK, taking some sharp questions while sharing her views on ‘The World in Ferment Closing Borders, Brutal Wars’, said, “Israel has the right to defend itself as per International law. If Hamas disarms, frees all hostages, and commits to peace, that’s how we get a ceasefire. Israel cannot unilaterally declare ceasefire when faced with an imminent threat by Hamas.”

Speaking on the session, Reimagining India: Two Perspectives, Dr. Parakala Prabhakar, Managing Director of RightFOLIO, “Reimagining India centers on the concept of one nation, one language, and one culture, reflecting a repurposed discourse that harks back to the era of British colonial rule. However, India is a country that belongs to all who reside within its borders, celebrating the diversity of its people, cultures, languages, and origins without discrimination.”

Emphasizing that Hindutva is anti-caste, Dr. Vikram Sampath stated, “Reimagining India should not be reduced to a political narrative. Savarkar, among others, advocated for transforming India into a casteless society. In Part III of the Indian Constitution, which describes our Fundamental Rights, there is a painting of Shri Ram, Sita ji and Lakshman ji. This cannot be called as right-wing propaganda. The caste system, though based on the Manusmriti, does not imply that legs are an inferior body part than the shoulder.”

In the session ‘How Society Changes: By Mandate or By Man?’, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan on electoral bonds: “It is a good judgment, and on a scale of 1-10, I would give it 8.5. It would’ve been a 10 if the Supreme Court had asked political parties to return the money.”

Saurabh Kripal remarked on Uttarakhand Government’s Law on Live-in Relationships, “I don’t know what was going on in the minds of the drafters who said it should be registered without defining what a live-in relationship is.”

In the session, So Many Cinemas, appreciating the movie industry in the South, Tamannaah Bhatia, remarked “The South film industry has consistently maintained that they tell more rooted stories and capture the very basic emotions in a much nuanced way”

Sharing his life lessons during the session ‘Courage and Compassion: The Incredible True Story of an Unlikely Hero’, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “The film ‘12th Fail,’ in which Vikrant Massey starred, has significantly contributed to inspiring people. It effectively communicates the message that with determination, one can achieve their goals. My struggle and the film made on my life, gave people living in villages a very important thing – hope!”

Speaking in the session, Making Healthcare Accessible, Shashank ND, Co-Founder, Practo Health, said,

“Two things where inflation is high in the UK and the US are healthcare and education. As the country develops, the costs get higher. In India, people go to hospitals which they trust, leading to a monopoly of a few and high costs. To address this, it is essential for a large network of hospitals to establish and showcase trust. “

Pianist Sourendro Mullick and vocalist Soumyojit Das with their inspiring stories and soulful musical performance left the audience spell-bound.

In the session, “The Economic Whisperer: How to Fuel Growth with Jobs”, sharing his view on manufacturing versus services debate, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, said, “There’s no escaping manufacturing. There’s no country that has grown on services. Semiconductors manufacturing is important from the perspective of National Security.”

Discussing the concept of nationalism, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, INC – Thiruvananthapuram and Author: Notes from the Field, commented, “Nationalism is an idea born in the 19th century, centred around uniting people with shared traits. Ethnicity, religion, and language were the primary criteria for this grouping.”

During a session on Truth and Reconciliation: Giving Kashmir a Chance, speaking about the challenges faced by Kashmiri Pandits, Omar Abdullah emphasized, “The absence of Kashmiri Pandits was an open wound of the last 30 years of trouble. One of the areas of reconciliation is to facilitate their return. They didn’t leave because of Article 370. They left because of a lack of security, and this government has not brought back that sense of security. “

Prof. Vinay Sitapati, Author and Associate Professor, Ashoka University spoke on Understanding Politics Personalities, Ideas, Ideologies, said, “India hasn’t dramatically changed. It is just that the dynamics of the society that a particular politician has been able to leverage has changed. For a typical BJP voter, India is rising, and things are getting better. Indians don’t only think in material terms of Roti, Kapda and Makkan. They think in spiritual terms as well. It is the feeling that we have arrived.”

In the session, ‘Banking on People Power, The Rise of Financial Freedom,’ Bandhan Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, said, “Sustainability is crucial in any business, charity cannot sustain businesses. At Bandhan Bank, we ensure both our customers and our business thrive sustainably. Surplus funds are directed towards CSR initiatives, distinguishing us in our commitment to societal well.”

In the session, The Pollsters’ Poll: Can They Get 2024 Right?, Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder, CVoter Foundation, said, “West Bengal will be the mother of all battles in General Election 2024”

“If the 2024 elections centre on issues such as unemployment and poverty, the BJP’s chances of re-election appear slim”, said Sanjay Jha, renowned Author and Columnist.

“In Southern States, BJP has scope but they have to form an alliance with another party.”, said Pradeep Gupta, Author and Chairman & MD, Axis My India Ltd.

“NDA will encounter difficulties in seat sharing in Bihar. The BJP is carefully strategizing for each seat to reach its target of 370+ and 400+ for the NDA. It aims to achieve this ambitious goal.”, said Prof. Sanjay Kumar

During the session, Family Values: Blending Tradition with Modernity, Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor, Ogilvy, said, “Many people changed from 1980s, when they had no clue about the real India. They spoke to 10 people; we had to speak to a million.”

Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Director, gave a message to the youth, “Travel India a little bit; that’s when true respect will come. The youth are bright people; they are wonderful, but if they are not made to see what India has to offer, all of us are going to miss a lot.”

Ila Arun, Actor, Singer & Writer, said, “I didn’t hesitate when it came to songs like ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ because they are deeply rooted in our folk culture. Such songs are common at our society.”

In a debate, “Left, Right or Centre: Where is India Headed?”, Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, Rajya Sabha, and Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena UBT, said, “This is not the first time when popular Prime Ministers have been voted out. I am looking at an India where farmers, students, women and wrestlers are protesting or they are suffering.”

Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament – BJP, said, “BJP is delivering to people on its promises and taking the ideas of India forward. It is BJP which is bringing the Paper Leaks bill. BJP is empowering people with food, financial, and health security.”

In the session, Taste The Nation – Beauty, Diversity, Authenticity, Emmy- Nominated Producer, TV Host, Food Expert, Author, and Activist, Padma Lakshmi, said, “I am grateful to those who bullied and shamed me in my youth; it made me stronger and was a formative experience. Each challenge I encountered, from the scar on my right arm to my skin color, played a pivotal role in my journey to success.”

The profound deliberations at the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 not only showcased the depth of our collective understanding but also illuminated the path toward a Viksit Bharat, a developed and evolved India. As the curtains draw on this remarkable event, the resonance of these ideas will continue to echo, inspiring positive change and progress for the nation. The ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 3.0 truly spotlighted the “The People’s Agenda”, standing as a testament to the power of ideas in shaping the future of our dynamic and diverse nation.

