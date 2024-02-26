Shivratri Mohotsav in Nikol: Gauri Shankar Dhyan Sadhana, Amar Katha, and Blood Donation Camp

“Gauri Shankar Dhyan Sadhana” (Active Meditation) will also be the highlight of the event, for an overall health boost

Ahmedabad, Feb 26: From the auspicious day of 8th March 2024, Friday (Shivaratri), to 14th March 2024, Thursday, a seven-day ‘Amar Katha’ of Lord Shiva will be held at Viranjali Maidan in Nikol, organized by Osho Sanyasi Swami Gnanasagarji. The event, known as “Shivratri Mohotsav,” aims to bring together people of all castes and creeds to listen to the immortal story of Lord Shiva without any social discrimination.

Highlights of the event include a grand procession from Nikol’s biggest Khodiyar temple to the Katha Mandap, where the Katha will be held. “Gauri Shankar Dhyan Sadhana” (Active Meditation) will be conducted daily from 6:00 am to 7:30 pm during the seven-day Amar Katha. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat State, Anil Pratham , will inaugurate the Active Meditation Camp on Shivaratri day at 6:00 am.

On Sunday, March 10th, from 8:00 pm, a “National Poet’s Conference” will be held at Katha Mandap, featuring renowned poets discussing religion, science, and the country’s current conditions.

Additionally, a Blood Donation Camp will be organized at Katha Mandap on Sunday, March 10th, from 8:00 am, in collaboration with the Red Cross and Youth Hostels – Bapunagar, aiming to help the needy.

These events, including the Amar Katha, are part of the seven-day Shivaratri festival organized by Agnisena, Amarnath Sanatan Yuga Center, National Buddhist Mahasabha, and other social and religious-spiritual organizations established by Osho Rajneesh’s sannyashri Swami Gnanasagarji.

The Amar Katha is an experimental approach to awaken consciousness and encourage people to adopt the values of Sanatan Dharma in their daily lives. Attendees will also be taught “Gauri Shankar Dhyana Sadhana” (Active Meditation) every morning, emphasizing the importance of introspection and meditation.

The event aims to address the challenges faced by the nation by promoting spiritual and moral values through the timeless stories of Sanatan Dharma.