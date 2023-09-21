IIT Gandhinagar organised a 2.5 km community run

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Sept 21: With an aim to promote fitness and foster a sense of community responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) organised a 2.5 km run as a part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2023. The event represented the Institute’s commitment to holistic well-being and its dedication to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Around 300 participants, including students, faculty, and staff, enthusiastically participated in the run. Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, also ran alongside the participants and motivated them throughout the event. His active involvement encouraged students towards commitment for the cause of cleanliness and fitness. The event concluded with all participants and organisers taking the Swachhata Pledge.

The event was meticulously organised by the Physical Education Team of IITGN under the leadership of Dr Dinesh Parmar, Senior Physical Training Instructor.