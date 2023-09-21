Marengo CIMS gives LIFE for Lung Failure Patients

Ahmedabad launches Gujarat’s ‘First’ Lung Integrated Failure Management & Evaluation (LIFE) Unit, dedicated to treating Advanced Lung Disorders

The new Lung Integrated Failure Management Evaluation (LIFE) Unit is significantly equipped to treat patients with end-stage lung diseases and the unique challenges they face every day

The hospital aims to elevate the standard of care with a comprehensive Centre for Lung Transplantation and Advanced Lung Disorders, the best in clinical excellence in India

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 21: Marengo CIMS Hospital has taken a significant step in the field of healthcare by launching the state’s very first Lung Integrated Failure Management & Evaluation (LIFE). This pioneering initiative is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of advanced lung disorders, marking a significant advancement in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

The launch of the LIFE Unit demonstrates Marengo CIMS Hospital’s commitment to providing specialized and comprehensive care to patients suffering from complex lung conditions. This new addition to the hospital aims to provide diagnosis, investigation, and treatment for all complex lung diseases under one roof. The unit is equipped with the latest technology such as NOXBOX(i) and CARDIOHELP MAQUET ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine to serve patients. The unit is led by Dr Jnanesh Thacker, Director, Lung Transplantations, Minimal Invasive Lung Transplantations, Marengo CIMS Hospital, and Dr Dhiren Shah, Director – Heart Transplant & Cardiothoracic Surgery, Mechanical Circulatory Support (MICS), Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad. Other team members include Dr Pranav Trivedi, Thoracic & Transplant Surgeon and Consultant Pulmonologists & Transplant Pulmonologists Dr Amit Patel, Dr Kapil Iyer, Dr Nitesh Shah, and Dr Ajaykumar Jain and Transplant team. With advanced technology, a team of skilled healthcare professionals, and a patient-first approach, the hospital aims to address the growing prevalence of lung disorders in the region.

Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, Director, Lung Transplantations, Minimally Invasive Lung Transplantations, says “Marengo CIMS Hospital is reputed as the hospital that conducted the first heart transplant in the state of Gujarat. It is also reputed to be the first hospital to have conducted the first lung transplant in Gujarat. The unit is equipped infrastructurally to conduct lung transplant surgeries with optimized outcomes. Our collaboration for research with Bio-medical Engineers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to build an indigenous wearable Artificial Lung reinforces that. Combining treatment solutions with a skilled team, we are changing the way end-stage pulmonary patients should be cared for. Marengo CIMS Hospital also aims to create increased awareness on Advanced Lung Diseases, Lung Transplantations, and Artificial Lungs.”

Dr Dhiren Shah, Director, Heart Transplant & Cardiothoracic Surgery, Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS), Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “With the success of the Heart Transplant Program, and 44 heart transplants performed, we established the Lung transplantation program and conducted the first bilateral Lung Transplant of Gujarat in January 2023. We have now successfully conducted three Lung Transplants. Lung Transplant is a highly complex surgical procedure and requires a mature ecosystem for successful outcomes. Lung transplantation is the only hope for patients suffering from advanced lung diseases including ILD, COPD, and Pulmonary hypertension. These conditions progressively worsen even with medical therapy. Lack of awareness is a major reason for late detection, practically at the end-stage of the lung disease. We hope that the launch of the Centre of Lung Failure & Lung Transplantation at Marengo CIMS Hospital will lead to early referrals for lung Transplants resulting in saving more and more lives.”

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “Lung Transplant is one of the most critical and complex surgeries in the ambit of organ transplants. By introducing India’s FIRST and Only Comprehensive Center for Lung Transplantation and Advanced Lung Disorders at Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad, we aim to be a Regional Center of Excellence for people requiring lung transplants. With the reputation of emerging as one of the best hospitals for organ transplants in the western region of India, we deliver exceptional clinical excellence with the global expertise our surgeons and doctors are equipped with.”

Chronic Respiratory Diseases are the third leading cause of death both worldwide and in India. Lung transplantation remains the only option for End-Sage Lung Diseases (ESLD). The different kinds of ESLDs include Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, occupational lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiolitis, and cystic fibrosis. Lung Transplant is the most complex medical surgery conducted by doctors as it needs a large, skillful, and compassionate team for optimized outcomes.