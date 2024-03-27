SVPI Airport sets new record of serving highest ever passengers in a year

BILKULONLI NE

Ahmedabad, March 27: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) crossed a significant milestone yesterday, serving highest ever passenger count. Previously, in 2019-20 Ahmedabad Airport has served the highest 1,15,63,887 passengers with 87,634 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). However, due to Ahmedabad Airport’s diverse offerings for both leisure and business travelers, have significantly boosted air traffic in the past few months.

In the current financial year (2023-24), as of 25th March SVPIA has served over 1,15,87,899 passengers which is a significant increase of 14% growth over the last year, where Ahmedabad Airport served 1,01,78,749 passengers. ATMs also showcased an increase of 7% growth when compared to last financial year 2022-23 with 88,305 flights arriving and departing from the Ahmedabad airport.

This growth reflects the airport’s ongoing transformation and commitment to enhancing connectivity. SVPI Airport now facilitates an average of over 245 daily flight movements and caters to 32,150 domestic and international passengers through its two terminals. The General Aviation terminal has also played a crucial role in supporting major events like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, G20, U20, and World Cup matches, contributing to record passenger numbers over the past year.

Enhanced Infrastructure Streamlines Passenger Experience

Over the past few years, SVPIA has implemented several infrastructure upgrades to improve passenger experience. These include:

Digi Yatra: Launched at Terminal 1 (T-1) for faster boarding access, Digi Yatra has been well-received by travelers, particularly business travelers during peak hours.

Self-Baggage Drop: This service expedites baggage check-in, saving travelers time.

Dedicated Pickup and Drop Lanes: Arrival and Departure areas now feature dedicated lanes for smoother passenger flow.

Increased E-gates: Increased E-gates to ensure smooth and hassle-free process for passengers to reach Security Check.

Enhanced Baggage services: All new arrival hall does not only add space to the terminal but also adds 1 baggage reclaim belt.

Forecourt expansion and Arrival Plaza: Expanded forecourt area, more retail and food and beverage options along with all new arrival plaza helps address needs of passenger relatives coming to drop or pick up the passengers.

International Terminal Modernization and Connectivity

The International Terminal (T-2) has undergone a major upgrade, with a new arrival and departure immigration area enhancing the passenger experience. Additionally, the following improvements have been made:

International-to-International (I-to-I) Transfer Facility: This facility facilitates smoother transfers for passengers with international connections.

New expanded Security Check Area: This expanded area will enhance passenger experience with reduced wait time due to increased X-ray machines as well as male and female security check lanes.

Intercity Bus Service to Rajkot: This new service provides convenient transportation for international and domestic travelers arriving from or traveling to areas around Rajkot.

Gujarat’s heritage influenced Vestibules: New entry and exit gates were put up at both the arrival and departure influenced by rich history of Gujarat’s culture and heritage.

Looking Ahead: Expanded Network

With the upcoming summer schedule, Ahmedabad Airport will offer connections to over 40 domestic destinations served by 8 airlines and 16 international destinations served by 22 airlines. Many sectors like Gwalior, Nanded, Siliguri, Rajkot (Hirasar), and Aurangabad are getting connected via direct flights while Jabalpur, Visakhapatnam, and Coimbatore will also get connected via through flights. Hyderabad, Bhopal, Goa (Mopa), Varanasi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune will see additional flights operating from Ahmedabad Airport.