Gujarat govt transfers, hands new postings to 12 IPS officers

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, April 26: The Gujarat government on Thursday announced immediate transfer and appointment of several IPS and SPS officers across the state to optimise leadership within the police force.

Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS, has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (Administration) in Gandhinagar. This move involves downgrading the existing post of Additional Director General of Police to Inspector General.

Raghavendra Vatsa, IPS, will now serve as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Surat City. His appointment comes with the upgrading of the previously held post of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Sharad Singhal, IPS, has been named the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Ahmedabad City. Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, IPS, formerly the Additional Commissioner (Crime), Ahmedabad, has been transferred as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad City.

Chaitanya Ravindra Mandlik, IPS, will take over as the Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime), Gandhinagar.

Further appointments include Manish Singh, IPS, as Superintendent of Police, M.T., Gandhinagar, and Usha B. Rada, IPS, who will command the SRPF, Group-6, in Mudeti, Sabarkantha.

Ajit Rajian, IPS, previously Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), Ahmedabad, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad City.

Lavina Sinha, IPS, steps into the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), Ahmedabad City, taking over from Ajit Rajian.

Himanshu Kumar Verma, IPS, has been assigned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone-1 in Ahmedabad City following his transfer from the State Traffic Branch.