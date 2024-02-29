Dubai Introduces Five-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa for Tourists

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 29: Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India between January and December 2023, according to the latest data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This marks a significant increase from the 1.84 million tourists in 2022 and crucially, surpasses the pre-pandemic figure of 1.97 million visitors in 2019, demonstrating a remarkable 25% growth compared to the pre-pandemic era. With an exceptional 34% YoY growth, India continues to deliver the highest number of international visitors from a single market. This robust influx of Indian tourists contributed significantly to Dubai’s record-breaking tourism performance in 2023.

The growth aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, launched just over a year ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure, and the best city to visit, live and work in.

As India stands as the top source market for Dubai, DET is actively participating in SATTE 2024, India’s leading trade exhibition. The event helps showcase Dubai’s offerings to attract new and repeat visitors and provides a platform for the Indian travel trade to connect with Dubai stakeholders including airlines, destination management companies, hotels and resorts, and attractions in Dubai, fostering valuable partnerships.

Dubai introduces a Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, underscoring its commitment to fostering sustained economic collaborations and encouraging tourism and business ties. This visionary step ensures that the visa, issued within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year. Through this significant initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said, “Dubai values its long-standing relationship with India, and our inbound visitation from the market in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector. As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment and tourism. The five-year multiple entry visa initiative signifies a strategic step towards deepening our already existing ties with India. This historic milestone will not only open doors to a longer and more enriching experience for Indian tourists but also provide a platform for increased economic collaboration. It is also testament to Dubai’s commitment to India and the infinite possibilities that can be explored between UAE and the sub-continent. With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai’s diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists.”

Dubai welcomed more tourists than ever before in 2023, attracting 17.15 million international overnight visitors over the year, according to the latest data published by DET. Representing a 19.4% YoY growth over the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022, last year’s figure also exceeded the previous record of 16.73 million visitors registered in 2019.

As a testament to Dubai’s diverse offerings and excellence in hospitality and dining, as well as its commitment to safety and security and providing exceptional service at all touchpoints, Dubai was recognized for the third consecutive year as the No.1 global destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024. This milestone is based on millions of global travellers’ reviews between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023.

UAE and India stand as key economic partners, with a relationship deeply rooted in centuries-old cultural exchanges, diplomatic cooperation, and significant trade ties. The diverse Indian market allows Dubai to attract a broad range of travellers, catering to various preferences such as luxury shopping, cultural experiences, family-friendly attractions, and business conferences.