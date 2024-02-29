AJIO’s All Stars Sale aims to spark Non-Metro Fashion Frenzy with Premium Picks

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 29: : India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship event ‘All Stars Sale’ powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from 1st March 2024. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours starting 26th February 2024. During the AJIO All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across 6000+ brands offering over 1.7 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “The excitement is over the roof as we’re all set for our first major sale of the year. In the last few months, we’ve added 500 new brands and scaled up our total catalogue size. With increasing Average Basket Value (ABV) and greater demand for premium brands, we expect the AJIO All Stars Sale to witness a strong premiumization trend in non-metros that will drive growth. The solid overall shopping intent will add to the continued momentum as India looks forward to shopping fashion’s biggest brands this season.”

Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with an extra instant discount of up to 10% off on using ICICI credit and debit cards. Exciting deals on brands like Adidas, Superdry, Nike, Puma, GAP, Asics, USPA, New Balance, Under Armour, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, BOSS, Levi’s, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, SAM, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Portico, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline and many more.

With the addition of 500 new brands, AASS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

With the cricket season almost here, Shraddha Kapoor is back in the launch campaign film with her AJIO All-Stars team, comprising the biggest fashion brands in the world. Delivering a quirky style that grabs the audience’s attention, the sale film rides on the cricket season fever and positions AJIO as a preferred shopping destination with the tagline ‘the world’s biggest brands play here’. The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, OTTs, social, digital and print.

Make AASS more rewarding