Nita M. Ambani gets ‘Sports Leader of the Year – Female’ award for her exemplary leadership

Mumbai, Dec 5: Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, was honoured and awarded at the CII Scorecard 2023 event held this evening in New Delhi, with the “Sports Leader of the Year – Female” award for her exemplary leadership in driving India’s sports story. In addition, Reliance Foundation was also awarded with the “Best Corporate Promoting Sports in India” award for setting a benchmark for excellence in sports.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “I am humbled and honored to accept the CII Sports Business Awards for “Sports Leader of the Year” and “Best Corporate Promoting Sports in India”. I firmly believe that sport is a great unifier, energizer, and equalizer. 2023 has truly been India’s year for sporting excellence. Our athletes made the nation proud on the global stage by winning laurels across multiple sports. And we brought the Olympic Movement back to India after 40 years, by hosting the 141st International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai. At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to providing world-class opportunities and support to India’s youth and making India a global sporting powerhouse.”