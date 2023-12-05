Ambuja Cements Successfully Completes Acquisition of Sanghi Industries, at an Enterprise Value of Rs. 5,185 Cr.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 : Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), the cement and building material companyof the diversified Adani Group,is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. This strategic acquisition, valued at an Enterprise Value of Rs. 5,185 Crores, enhances Ambuja Cement’s market presence underscoring Adani Group’s steadfast commitment to India’s housingand infrastructure development.

With the acquisition funded entirely through internal accruals, ACL holds a controlling stake of 54.65% in SIL. ACL is committed to leveraging operational synergies resulting from this acquisition to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain a sustainable approachto cement production.

SIL’s Sanghipuram 2,700-hectare integrated manufacturing unit stands out as India’s largest single-location cement and clinker production facility. This facility comprises of two kilns with an impressive clinkerproduction capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cementgrinding unit of 6.1 MTPA, a dedicated 13 MW captive power plant and an efficient 13 MW Waste Heat RecoverySystem. The unit is seamlessly connected to a captive jetty in Sanghipuram.

The acquisition of SIL, with its billion-tonne high quality surface mining limestone reserves, positions ACL to expediteits unique coastalstrategy, aiming to increase the cement capacity to 15 MTPA along the West Coast on the strengthof SIL’s low-costclinker. This initiative will leverage the strengths of Ambuja and ACC brands, Adani Group’s expertise in ports and shipping, and the cost advantage of the Sanghipuram unit. ACL will invest in expanding the existing captive port at Sanghipuram to accommodate larger vessels, contributing significantly to the nation’s infrastructure development by meeting the growing demand for cement across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Kerala at a very competitive cost. This is expected to be commissioned over next 30 months.

Furthermore, SIL provides an immediate opportunity for low-cost debottlenecking, increasing clinkercapacity by 0.5 MTPA and cement capacityby 1.5 MTPA. The unit also offers potential for green power generation, reaching up to 45%, incorporating an additional 12 MW WHRS and 30 MW of Solar/Wind power. This multifuel flexibility enables the utilization of locally available lignite and an increase in AFR consumption to up to 20%, positioning Sanghipuram as the largest single-location clinker complex and consistently one of the lowest-cost producers.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said, “This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our journey solidifying Adani Group’s leadership position in India’s cement industry. It strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality products and servicesto our customers while contributing to India’s infrastructure development. We welcome the employeesof Sanghi Industries into the Adani family and look forwardto capitalizing on the synergies this acquisition offers.

Recognizing the Adani Group’s expertisein marine infrastructure, plans are underwayto expand the Sanghipuram port’s capacity to handle larger vessels, facilitating cost-effective transportation of clinker and cement via sea routes.This strategic expansionaligns with the Company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

We are now better positioned to cater to diverse customer needs, offering a broader product range and innovative solutions for various construction requirements. We remain steadfast in our mission to build a sustainable future for India through responsible, innovative, and customer-centric solutions. The cost and geographic advantages of the 15 million tons coastal strategy will significantly strengthen the bottom line of ACL. The Company will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and best practices to ensure the highest quality standards and environmental stewardship.”