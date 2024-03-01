RRU & Ministry of External Affairs jointly host Conference on Asian-African Law and Treaty Practice

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, March 1: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs, recently organized a two-day conference on “Asian African Law and Treaty Practice” from February 28 to 29, 2024.

Hosted by the RRU Centre for International Law (RCIL), the conference saw the participation of distinguished guests including Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, India; Prof Bimal N Patel, Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University & International Law Commission Member from India; His Excellency Dr Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol, Secretary-General of the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) and Nathaniel Khng, Legal Advisor at Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations, among others.

Minister Lekhi highlighted the event’s timeliness in providing a platform to discuss the practical aspects and implications of foreign policy decisions. She emphasized the link between treaty law and foreign policy, stressing the importance of understanding how states engage in treaty practices and fulfill their obligations.

Prof. Patel underscored the significance of treaties as the principal source of Public International Law, shaping diplomatic relations. He expressed gratitude for the support from AALCO and its Secretary-General, Dr. Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol, along with Deputy Secretary-Generals from Japan, China, and Iran. Prof. Patel also noted the conference’s aim to address the geographic disparity in treaty registration highlighted in the UN Secretary-General’s report.

The conference aimed to bridge gaps in treaty-making and promote a more inclusive approach to international legal frameworks, emphasizing the need for better regional cooperation among Asian and African countries. It concluded after in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities associated with Asian African Law and Treaty Practice, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of treaty complexities.