Adani Vidya Mandir students pledge to plant 25,000 saplings, dedicate Annual Day to UN’s SDGs

Ahmedabad, March 6: Adani Foundation-run school, Adani Vidya Mandir, Bhadreshwar (AVMB), recently celebrated its 12th annual day, ‘Utkarsh,’ by dedicating it to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During the event, 600 students pledged to plant over 25,000 saplings over the next three years, both on the school premises and outside, including mangroves on the coast.

The event, which aimed to showcase the essence and importance of all 17 SDGs, featured students presenting working models on environment and water conservation, as well as skits, songs, and poetry. This initiative is part of the school’s focus on integrating sensitive and critical lessons, including moral and value education, to make students responsible citizens.

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, commended the students for their commitment to the planet, stating, “This pledge from our young students is a testament to their sensitivity and commitment towards our planet. I am proud that our schools are instilling these values in our future leaders.”

The school, which has been providing free education since 2012 to children from socio-economically marginalised communities, especially fisherfolk, is affiliated with the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB). It offers free schooling from Class 1 to Class 10, covering tuition fees, textbooks, uniforms, and nutritious meals. In 2022, it became the first GSEB-affiliated Gujarati medium school to receive NABET accreditation.