Ambuja Cements renovates Anganwadis in Roorkee, Uttarakhand for innovative learning

Uttarakhand, March 11: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group announces the successful renovation of two Anganwadi centres located in the villages of Lavva and Chhapur in Roorkee, Uttarakhand under its CSR activities. This initiative underscores Ambuja’s ongoing dedication to enhancing educational facilities and nurturing early childhood development within local communities.

Ambuja Cements is committed to creating engaging and enriching environments for young children to learn and grow by renovating Anganwadi centres and providing innovative learning aids, such as the BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) components, including poems, imagery, and educational alphabets, designed to stimulate cognitive growth.

These efforts not only enhance cognitive development but also nurture a passion for learning from an early age, laying a solid foundation for lifelong education. Ambuja Cements has also supplied essential learning tools, such as tables and chairs, to create an environment conducive for learning.

Furthermore, Ambuja Cements ensures that Anganwadi workers are equipped with the necessary skills by providing them with frequent training sessions aimed at enhancing learning mechanisms used at the centres. Aligned with its CSR Education Program, Ambuja Cements, upgrades infrastructures at government schools and provides additional resources to create an optimal learning environment for children.

Through these efforts, Ambuja Cements is making a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals, ultimately contributing to the collective prosperity by empowering future generations through education.