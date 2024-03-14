Adani Green Energy completes operationalization of 300 MW wind power project in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 14: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest and one of the world’s leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has operationalized 126 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat. This marks the completion of the 300 MW of project, with 174 MW being operationalized earlier.

The 300 MW wind project will produce ~1,091 million electricity units, leading to an avoidance of approximately 0.8 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

With the operationalization of the project, AGEL continues to strengthen its market leadership, operating India’s largest renewable energy portfolio of 9,604 MW. Its operational assets are maintained and monitored by the cloud-based platform, the Energy Network Operations Centre (ENOC), which enables real-time monitoring and leverages analytics and machine learning setting benchmarks for industry-leading performance.

Wind energy is critical to India’s energy mix for grid balancing. The complementary nature of wind energy, integrated with solar and other sources, strengthens grid stability. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India has the fourth highest wind installed capacity in the world. The National Institute of Wind Energy has estimated India’s gross wind power potential at 695.5 at 120 metres and 1163.9 GW at 150 metres above ground level.