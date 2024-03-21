SBI files fresh compliance affidavit in SC disclosing all details of Electoral Bonds

New Delhi, March 21 : In a latest affidavit filed on Wednesday, the State Bank of India (SBI) told the Supreme Court that it has disclosed all the details of the Electoral Bonds which are in its possession and custody to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The compliance affidavit sworn by SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara stated that the name of the purchaser, the denomination and specific number of the bond, the name of the political party, last four digits of the bank account number of political parties, and the denomination and number of the bond encashed, have now been revealed.

“The complete bank account numbers and KYC details of the political parties are not being made public as it may compromise the security of the account (cyber security). Similarly, KYC details of purchasers are also not being made public for security reasons…SBI has not disclosed all details and no details (other than complete account numbers & KYC details) have been withheld from disclosure,” the affidavit said.

The SBI handed over two sealed envelopes afresh to the poll body on Wednesday containing all details regarding purchasers of the Electoral Bonds and all details as regards the political parties who have encashed these Bonds.

On March 18, a Constitution Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud ordered the SBI to make complete disclosure of all details in its possession relating to the Electoral Bonds, including the alphanumeric code.

Asking SBI not to be selective in disclosure, the 5-judge Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the leading public sector bank to file an affidavit again stating that it has not withheld any details by 5 p.m. on Thursday.