Double Celebration: Kapil cuts birthday cake on the set of his OTT comedy show

Mumbai, March 26 : Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is coming up with his streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, rang in the celebrations a week prior to his birthday on Tuesday.

The comedian, who celebrates his birthday on April 2, cut his birthday cake on the set of his show in the presence of his co-stars from the show Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh, and the media.

After close to two decades in the entertainment industry, Kapil is changing gears as he is bringing his show with a new flavour for the young adult audience which dominates the streaming medium.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will drop on Netflix on March 30.

Sunil Grover says his fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for his streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with fellow comic artiste Kapil Sharma, shared that his public spat with Kapil was a publicity stunt.

Sunil spoke to the media on Tuesday on the sets of his show, and poked fun at the fight between him and Kapil which took the entertainment industry by storm six years ago.

Sunil told the media in jest that back then streaming platforms were making in-roads in the country so he and Kapil thought what they could do to give the television content an edge or better to hop on the OTT bandwagon.

He joked: “Us time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh humko laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega (Netflix had just entered in India back then. So, I and Kapil thought that we gotta do something to hold our television audience”.

“That’s how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt”, Sunil said as he couldn’t hold his laughter at the cooked up story.

