Essar Foundation supports rising athlete Priya Gupta to pursue her Olympic dream

Mumbai, March 27: Essar Foundation, the CSR arm of Essar, proudly announces its continued support for Priya Gupta, a dedicated athlete from Mumbai who has a passion for race-walking.

Priya Gupta has been achieving remarkable milestones in the sport of race-walking, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and determination in her pursuit of excellence. Recognising Priya’s immense potential, Essar Foundation has been committed to supporting her aspirations to represent India on the international stage for the past few years. During races, Essar Foundation stands by Priya, offering vital assistance to fuel her Olympic aspirations as required.

Commenting on the initiative, Dominic Dsouza, Chief Operating Officer-CSR at Essar Foundation, said, “We are honoured to extend our support to Priya. At Essar, we acknowledge the challenges faced by talented athletes due to limited financial and other resources. Our mission is to empower underprivileged communities through sports, as it not only enhances physical health and mental well-being but also instills values of teamwork and discipline.”

She has participated in numerous state-level championships, achieving success in several. At the 21st National Federation meet, Priya clinched 6th place. In the 71st Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships, hosted in Pune, she secured 3rd place (Bronze medal) in the 20,000m Race Walk. Additionally, she attained 3rd place in the Under 20 State Level Championships.

Essar Foundation’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting sports among youth is evident in its continued support for Priya Gupta. Through empowering athletes like Priya, Essar Foundation aims to inspire a new generation of sporting champions and contribute to India’s success on the global stage.