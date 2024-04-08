Gujarat Science City Conducts ‘Plastic Free Science City’ Campaign to Promote Environmental Conservation

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 8: Gujarat Science City conducted a special ‘Plastic Free Gujarat Science City’ campaign on Monday, 8th April 2024, under the guidance of Executive Director J.B. Vadar. The initiative was organized by Eco Life, a nature club operating at Gujarat Science City, known for its efforts in environmental conservation.

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from the housekeeping team, gardening team, security team, fire department team, and all officers/employees of Science City. Together, they worked to collect and properly dispose of plastic waste across various areas of the Science City campus, including galleries like Aquatic Gallery, Robotics Gallery, Planet Earth, Nature Park, Hall of Space/Science, Life Science Park, and the parking lot.

It’s worth noting that Gujarat Science City is closed for visitors every Monday for weekly maintenance, providing an ideal opportunity for such initiatives to be undertaken. The ‘Plastic Free Gujarat Science City’ campaign reflects the commitment of Gujarat Science City and its staff to environmental sustainability and conservation efforts.