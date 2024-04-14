Ahimsa Yatra: Digambar Jain Community unites for Peace and Enlightenment

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 14: The Shri Adinath Digambar Jain Yuvak Mandal announced a significant step towards propagating Jainism and uniting the Digambar Jain community through the grand Ahimsa Yatra. Scheduled for 21st April, 2024, the yatra aims to bring together over 5000 Jains from various walks of life.

The yatra, a hallmark event for the last decade, is set to cover a route spanning 20 kilometers and will include visits to more than 30 temples. Over 1000 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, 40 large vehicles, and 50 open jeeps are expected to participate, highlighting the scale and enthusiasm of the event.

Committee members emphasized the core objective of the yatra, which is to revive and promote the essence of non-violence, a fundamental principle of Jainism, among people globally. The procession will commence from the Hatkeshwar Jain Temple, Isanpur, passing through Sukhram Nagar, Khodiyarnagar, and Jain Milan before concluding at Bharat Party Plot.

During the yatra, 15 special presentations on Jainism will be showcased, enriching the spiritual experience for participants and onlookers. Additionally, 10,000 packets of prasad will be distributed, extending the gesture of goodwill to all communities, irrespective of their faith.

The closing ceremony will feature a prasad distribution for 5000 Jains, symbolizing unity and harmony among participants. The event signifies a concerted effort to promote peace and non-violence, echoing the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavira.

Office bearers of the Mandal who were present at the press meet included President, Mahavir Kunavat and others including Raju Jangda, Rajesh Meghavat, Bhavatilal Hisavat, Mahendra Salavat, Amrut Timruva, Chandu Jodavat, Mitesh kumar Salavat. Mayank Jain conducted the programme.

It should be noted that the Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, preached a path of spiritual purification and liberation. His teachings are based on the principles of non-violence (ahimsa), truthfulness (satya), non-stealing (asteya), celibacy (brahmacharya), and non-attachment (aparigraha). These principles form the bedrock of Jain philosophy, guiding followers towards a life of moral and ethical purity.

Overall, Lord Mahavira’s teachings emphasize the importance of leading a life of moral integrity, spiritual awareness, and compassion towards all living beings, ultimately leading to spiritual liberation (moksha).