Dr. Githa Heggde, MICA Dean, appointed Co-Convener of CII Gujarat State Council’s 2024-25 Education Panel

Ahmedabad, April 25: Dr. Githa Heggde, Dean of MICA, Ahmedabad, has been appointed as the Co-Convenor of the Education Panel for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Gujarat State Council for the 2024-25 term. In her new role, Dr. Heggde will assist the council in enhancing its educational initiatives, organizing events, and formulating policies to benefit the state’s education sector.

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Dr. Heggde highlighted her eagerness to collaborate and contribute towards advancing education in Gujarat. She emphasized the importance of conducting awareness programs to address the current challenges and future prospects in education, involving stakeholders at every level.

Dr. Heggde’s vast experience includes leadership roles in prestigious business schools, where she played key roles in achieving accreditations and rankings. She has also been actively involved in research and publications, with memberships in esteemed professional organizations and contributions to journals focusing on marketing, supply chain, and other relevant topics.

