Maruti Suzuki India begins pre-booking of Epic New Swift at Rs 11K per unit

New Delhi, May 1 : Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday started the pre-bookings of the 4th generation Epic New Swift at Rs 11,000 per unit.

The company said that the new generation Swift builds on its much-loved signature sporty design while enhancing its dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient.

“Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement.

“The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions,” he added.

To pre-book the Epic New Swift, customers can visit the company’s official website and the nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India has reported a 48 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,878 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the same quarter of 2022-23.

The company declared its highest-ever dividend of Rs 125 per share. It also reported its highest revenue of Rs 38,235 crore in the fourth quarter.