Gujarat Technological University hosts successful Inter-College Elocution Competition

Ahmedabad, May 2 : An inter-college elocution competition was recently organized by the Physical Education and Cultural Activities Branch of Gujarat Technological University at the university campus. Students from 40 colleges registered their candidatures to participate in the competition.

The contestants who participated in this competition were allotted 6 minutes for speech and were given five different topics. An option was also given to the student to give his speech on any one of these topics.

At the beginning of the competition, the lamp was lighted by the general secretary of the university, Dr KN Kher. The welcome speech was given by NSS coordinator Bharat Wadhia. The details of the competition were given by Manoj Shukla. The general secretary Dr KN Kher in his In the occasion speech, he congratulated all the contestants saying that such competitions contribute significantly to the development of students. In the end, the vote of thanks was done by the Director of Physical Education, Dr. Akash Gohil.

In this competition, Parth A. Mordia (Shantilal Shah Engineering College, Bhavnagar) got the first rank, Shubhankar Pandit Rao (LD Engineering College Ahmedabad) got the second rank, Ms. Heta D. Pandya (RC Technical Institute, Ahmedabad) got the third rank. Devanshi Patadia (Sal Technical Institute, Ahmedabad) and Ms. Hetvi Shah (Pioneer Pharmacy College) were declared the winners in the fifth position.

Dunkesh Ojha (Gandhinagar), Kishore Jikadara (Gandhinagar) served as the judges of this competition. Dr. Tripti K. Bhatt provided services. The entire competition was managed by Bharat Wadhia.