DCM Shriram commissions Caustic Soda Production of its 850 TPD Expansion Project in Bharuch, Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, May 4: DCM Shriram Ltd. proudly announces the successful commissioning of its groundbreaking Caustic Soda Expansion Project, adding 850 Tons Per Day (TPD) to its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch District, Gujarat.

With this milestone achieved on May 3rd, 2024, the company’s total installed capacity now stands at an impressive 2225 TPD in Bharuch alone, propelling our annual caustic capacity across both locations ie in Bharuch (Gujarat) and Kota (Rajasthan) to 1 million metric Tons Per Annum (TPA).

The commissioning of this state-of-the-art project solidifies DCM Shriram’s position in the chemical industry, “marking the Bharuch Chemical Complex as the single largest caustic soda facility in the country”. This expansion project not only signifies our commitment to the overall India growth story under the flagship “Atmanirbhar Bharat” program, but also promises to render the organization significant economies of scale going forward.

Management statement “ We are the 2nd largest caustic soda producer in the country and are bullish on the long term sustainable growth and profitability of our chlor-alkali business segment given its strong correlation with the GDP growth of the country. This project is a testament to our endeavor in building economies of scale, driving efficiencies and providing cutting edge technology & infrastructure.”

“We are also in the advanced stages of commissioning Hydrogen Peroxide & Epichlorohydrin projects at this location which will augment the business growth and will contribute to healthy performance.”