Sex videos: Court to decide on HD Revanna’s bail plea today; SIT awaits Prajwal Revanna’s arrival

Bengaluru, May 8: Even as a special court is expected to give its verdict on the bail plea of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex videos case is expecting the arrival of prime accused, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna had sought seven days’ time to appear before the SIT through his advocate and had also uploaded a post on social media in this regard on May 1 after disappearing from Karnataka. Sources said now that the elections were over in Karnataka, the NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha, Prajwal Revanna might return and the SIT sleuths were on the lookout for him and had heightened their presence at airports. Prajwal Revanna has been absconding for 12 days now as the leaked sex videos showing the JD(S) MP sexually abusing women have taken Karnataka by storm and sparked a political slugfest.

Meanwhile, the Special Court for People’s Representatives is likely to give its verdict on the bail plea of JD(S) MLA and Prajwal Revanna’s father HD Revanna on Wednesday. HD Revanna was arrested on charges of kidnapping on the complaint of the son of one of the victims seen being sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna in the leaked videos. However, JD(S) state President, HD Kumaraswamy, who is the uncle of Prajwal Revanna, slammed the SIT and the Congress government over the arrest of HD Revanna in the abduction case.

HD Kumaraswamy also alleged that his brother HD Revanna had been arrested to finish off HD Deve Gowda’s family politically. Meanwhile, high drama prevailed on Tuesday night when HD Revanna was first taken to the Bowring Hospital after he allegedly developed health complications. Later he was taken to Victoria Hospital. However, within hours HD Revanna was taken back to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) facility. HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna has refused to cooperate with the investigation and sign the statement. The statement of the rescued woman who was allegedly kidnapped is yet to come out.