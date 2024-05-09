Hot Deals Dropping Now! The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale is here

Dive into discounts and soak up the savings with amazing deals on your favourite brands!

Fenty Frenzy: Snag Flat 10% off, Elevate Makeup with Bobbi Brown Flat 20% Off, Enjoy Flat 10% Off on Yves Saint Laurent Iconic Beauty Essentials!

BILKULONLINE

– Early access begins on 9th May for Nykaa Prive Platinum and Gold Users and 10th May, 4 PM for all

Ahmedabad, May 9: It’s that time of the year, when the waters are warm, the deals are hot, so it’s time to soak up the savings! You, us, 10th May…it’s a date! So, keep your wish lists ready because Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion’s Pink Summer Sale is here! Picture this: Your favourite skincare saviours, makeup must-haves, haircare heroes and weekend fits, all at prices that’ll make your wallet smile!

Alongside the best beauty and fashion steals in town, we’re serving up some extra sprinkles of delight with exclusive giveaways, surprise treats, and special perks just for our Pink Summer Sale shoppers. Because who said shopping couldn’t be a party, right?

We’re bringing you all the summer beauty essentials – from cult favourites to beauty staples to luxe indulgences, enjoy up to 50% off on 3000+ brands such as Lakme, Maybelline, Nykaa Cosmetics and L’Oreal Paris. If you’re looking for luxury deals, brands like Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Anomaly and MAC have offers that you just can’t miss. And if that still doesn’t make the cut, buy 2 and get 1 free on Estee Lauder, Clinique & MAC!

Get ready to revamp your wardrobe, with discounts and surprises waiting just for you! Discover unparalleled deals on Nykaa Fashion, featuring a stunning array of Western and Indian attire from 2800+ renowned brands. Unveil exclusive offers on RSVP, Cover Story, Aarke Ritu Kumar, House of Chikankari, Likha, and Label Shaurya Sanadhya and many more like never before!