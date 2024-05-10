ONGC Introduces Eco-Friendly Cementing Units in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 10: Energy major ONGC has unveiled four advanced cementing units in Ahmedabad, marking a significant step towards technological advancement and environmental sustainability. Cementing is a crucial process in oil drilling that involves securing a casing cylinder in an oil well using a cement slurry.

The newly launched units are equipped with cutting-edge technology aimed at improving performance, quality, and environmental compliance. They feature automation capabilities such as auto mode operation and comprehensive data recording, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

One of the key advancements is the state-of-the-art slurry mixing system, which provides better consistency and allows for precise control of parameters compared to older units. The new system can operate in auto mode, a significant upgrade from manual systems, and includes a computer and software for recording and analyzing technical parameters.

Moreover, these units significantly reduce dry cement ejection in the vicinity, minimizing operational and health hazards. Their induction reflects ONGC’s commitment to sustainable practices, as they are BS-6 compliant, ensuring environmental stewardship.

The Ahmedabad Cementing Services, with these innovative units, are now equipped to support drilling and work-over operations with enhanced technical expertise and innovation. In the previous fiscal year, the unit successfully executed 645 jobs, highlighting its essential role in operational efficiency and project success.

The launch of these units underscores ONGC’s dedication to technological advancement, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability in the oil and gas sector.