Optimize IV presents ‘Starstruck’ a Unique and First-Ever Personality Pageant in Ahmedabad

‘Starstruck’ is not just a pageant, it’s a journey of self-discovery and empowerment: Vinny Ritu Aggarwal, Founder and Director

Attractive prizes, personality & business grooming training sessions to be offered to the Top Winners (six boys/men and six girls/women)

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 10: The vibrant city of Ahmedabad is set to witness its first-ever personality pageant, organized by Optimize IV in collaboration with Ainakwala Nature O Care and Gym Lounge.

The event aims to redefine luxury with a focus on realism and inner beauty and hence is a unique initiative to bring about cultural change in the city.

Vinny Aggarwal, founder and curator of Starstruck, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “Our vision is to help people step out of their comfort zones and become the best versions of themselves. Ahmedabad is evolving, but there’s still room to grow in terms of lifestyle, poise, and confidence. Starstruck is here to break all barriers, whether it’s height, weight, age, or conventional beauty standards.”

“Starstruck is not just a pageant; it’s a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, where individuals break free from conventional norms to embrace their uniqueness and inner beauty” insists Vinny Ritu Aggarwal.

Vinny, a young life and business coach certified trainer and expert is heading the Anant Karya Solutions in Ahmedabad and trains people of different ages who want to rediscover themselves and get rid of the fear of rejection and do not want to chase the validation of the society at the cost of self disapproval.

The auditions for the pageant will take place on May 10 and 11 at Gym Lounge in the Anandnagar area. Participants will undergo two days of audition rounds, followed by training sessions for the finals, including self-confidence, grooming, and ramp walk sessions. The grand finale will see various prizes awarded to the winners.

Ritu Aggarwal, a socialite from Ahmedabad and one of the organizers, shared, “We are committed to giving back to society through Sun Pathology, providing treatment to those suffering from disease. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to support this cause.”

The culminating event promises to be the grandest Ahmedabad has ever seen, with Darshan Somaiya, Vinny Ritu Aggarwal, and Jash Bahl among the exclusive art price judges. The competition will be judged by choreographer and artist Harshil Shah.

The pageant marks a significant cultural milestone for Ahmedabad, showcasing the city’s growing prominence in the realm of lifestyle and beauty.

Rachana Tatad from Ainakwala – The Optical Store and Vijay Sengar, the founder of Gym Lounge, expressed their excitement and pride in being part of this unique event.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)