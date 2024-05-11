Samsung set to unveil Galaxy F55 5G featuring a luxurious vegan leather finish on May 17

Galaxy F55 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, a 108MP main camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Gurugram, May 11: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is all set to launch Galaxy F55 5G in India on May 17. The latest addition to the immensely popular Galaxy F series, Galaxy F55 5G features a classy vegan leather finish with a unique saddle stitch pattern crafted to perfection.

Galaxy F55 5G, exuding sophistication and elegance, is set to stand out with several segment-leading features that are designed to offer users a premium smartphone experience.