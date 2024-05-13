IIT Gandhinagar Partners with Adani Defence & Aerospace to Advance AI/ML in Defence

IIT Gandhinagar and Adani Defence & Aerospace Partner to Advance Defence Technology through AI/ML

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 13: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of Adani Group, to collaborate on research and development in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Large Language Models (LLMs) for defence applications.

The MOU, signed by Prof. Amit Prashant, Dean of Research and Development at IITGN, and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, aims to drive advancements in defence technology through joint research projects, prototype developments, student projects, and workshops.

Rajvanshi emphasized the collaboration’s potential to develop innovative solutions for defence, supporting India’s self-reliance in defence technology. Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of IITGN, highlighted the partnership’s importance in addressing defence challenges and expanding academic-industry collaboration.

This collaboration signifies a strategic step forward in strengthening India’s defence sector through technological innovation.