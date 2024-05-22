Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad due to dehydration

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 22 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a heat stroke.

The actor reached Ahmedabad on Tuesday to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH), which KKR won at the Narendra Modi Stadium here to reach the final.

“The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital.” sources said.

Actor Juhi Chawla visited the actor at the hospital. An official statement from the hospital is expected later on Wednesday. After KKR’s victory on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan marked the occasion by taking a victory lap in the stadium along with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam.

During the lap, he delighted thousands of fans with his iconic arms outstretched pose. He also shared warm moments with the KKR players. Known for his supportive nature, the actor also spoke to the SRH players to lift their morale after the match. On the work front, Shah Rukh is said to be busy with the upcoming film ‘King’ which also stars his daughter Suhana.