AIFF Futsal Club Championship to start on June 22

New Delhi, May 29: The AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-24 comprising of 18 teams will be held at Swarnim Gujarat Sports University from June 22- July 5 in Gujarat.

Fourteen teams have been nominated by their respective state associations, while four semi-finalist teams (Delhi Football Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Minerva Academy FC, Electric Veng Futsal Club), of last season’s Futsal Club Championship have been given direct entry.

The tournament will be played on a league cum knock-out round format where the group winner of all four groups will make the semi-finals. The Groups are as follows: Group A: Millat FC, Sports Odisha, Classic Football Academy, Corbett FC, Mohammedan SC Group B: Electric Veng Futsal Club, Bangalore Arrows FC, Satvir Football Club, Goal Hunterz FC, Minerva Academy FC Group C: Baroda Football Academy, FC Thrystior, Speed Force FC, Guwahati City FC, Ambelim Sports Club Group D: JCT Football Academy, Golazo Football Club, Casa Berwani Soccer, Delhi FC 

