Gyan Ganga Mahotsav: Spiritual Discourses by Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj in Ahmedabad

Digambar Jain Samaj Ahmedabad Hosts “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav” by Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj

Event Details: The “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav” will be held at Sardar Patel Seva Samaj in Mithakhali, Ahmedabad, from June 2nd to June 9th, daily from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. The event is open to all communities, providing an opportunity to benefit from Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj’s wisdom.

Significance: Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj, esteemed with titles such as “Bharat Gaurav” and “Rashtra Sant,” is making his inaugural visit to Ahmedabad. During the “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav,” his teachings will encompass family, social, and religious topics, providing solutions to contemporary challenges and fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities.

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, June 1: For the first time, the Digambar Jain Samaj of Ahmedabad is organizing the “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav,” a series of divine discourses by Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj. The event will be held at Sardar Patel Seva Samaj in Mithakhali from June 2nd to June 9th, daily from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. This spiritual festival is open to all communities in the city, providing an opportunity to imbibe the wisdom of Acharyashri.

Chandubhai Kala, President of Digambar Jain Samaj, shared that Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj, revered for his extensive travels spanning 90,000 kilometers, is visiting Ahmedabad for the first time. Acharyashri has been honored with prestigious titles such as “Bharat Gaurav” and “Rashtra Sant” by various social organizations across India.

Saubhagyamal Kataria, a businessman of repute and generous donor of Digambar Jain Samaj, expressed the community’s enthusiasm and joy at hosting such a revered saint. The “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav” is renowned nationwide for its impactful discourses, addressing family, social, and religious topics relevant to modern life. In today’s challenging times, Acharyashri’s teachings aim to provide solutions to everyday problems and uplift human lives.

Rishabbhai Jain, Chief Convenor of Digambar Jain Samaj Ahmedabad, highlighted Acharya Shri Pulaksagarji Maharaj’s lifelong dedication to selfless love and compassion for all living beings. Acharyashri’s efforts to alleviate suffering and promote peaceful living have touched all sections of society. He has visited numerous colleges, schools, temples, and jails, spreading his message of love, affection, and pure humanity.

The “Gyan Ganga Mahotsav” promises to be a rejuvenating experience for all attendees, offering insights that transcend community boundaries and foster a spirit of unity and understanding.

Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, Acharyaji interacted with the media, noting that it was his first visit to the city and that he would proceed to Rajasthan afterward. “I have come to Ahmedabad for my treatment,” he said, “and chose to address the people across religions, castes, etc. I will speak on the basics of humanity, human values, and the essence of being human.”

Acharyaji emphasized, “Many times we forget the do’s and don’ts of our behavior and deeds towards others in society, and I want to highlight these small aspects of revival.” He pointed out that “three factors are ailing our society: untouchability, religious fundamentalism, and casteism. These are the menaces that need to be checked and controlled.”

He concluded with his message, “Live and let live is my slogan for everyone. Live happily for oneself and for all others.”

