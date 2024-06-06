SVPI airport gets prestigious accreditation Level-3 for customer experience

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 6: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over last five-years. It is a proud moment for Ahmedabad citizens as SVPI airport is now upgraded to Level 3 accreditation in ACI.

The accreditation is given based on Airport Customer Experience, which is upgraded to Level 3 from Level 2 that was awarded in month of October 2022.

The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a multilevel accreditation programme developed by Airports Council International (ACI) to guide airports towards achieving excellence in customer experience management. The level 3 is awarded based on parameters like Airport Culture, Governance, Operational Improvement, Measurement, Customer Strategy and Customer Understanding.

The airport has implemented several initiatives to ensure a better passenger experience and smooth processing. To list a few, the number of retail and food counters has increased to over double in one year, offering better mix and options to the passenger; the inclusion of technology like Digi Yatra, Self-baggage drop and automatic cleaning system using Made in India Robot and the introduction of e-gates have been helping passengers in improving the experience.

City airport teams have been identifying opportunities to serve passengers better. Based on observation and passenger requirements, a number of changes have been made over last few years. Dedicated meet and greet area in forecourt, increased pick up and drop lanes along with streamlined transport services were developed based on passenger feedback.

SVPI airport strives to continue the journey of improvement, development, and better customer experience with every passing day.