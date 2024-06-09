Beginning of Modi 3.0: New NDA govt takes shape, PM Modi along with Cabinet takes oath

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, June 9: The swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday marked the beginning of Modi 3.0, the third straight term for BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu, this evening.

Rajnath Singh was the second after PM Modi to take the oath, indicating that he would be the second most important minister in Modi 3.0. Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari were next in line to be administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu. JP Nadda, the incumbent BJP President also took oath and is now set to don a new role in Team Modi. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are also set to begin new innings at the Centre, as ministers in Modi 3.0. The portfolio allocation is yet to be announced but the BJP is likely to keep the top ministries with itself including Defence, Home, Finance, and the External Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony saw many notable and luminary figures from all fields including the corporate world, business fraternity, entertainment industry and others. The presence of top leaders from India’s neighbourhood including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay made for a memorable moment. Other world leaders who attended the colourful ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan included Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met a battery of NDA MPs, many of whom are likely to become ministers for the first time in Modi 3.0.

The difference between Modi 3.0 and the previous two terms of the Modi government is the shift in power dynamics. In the previous two terms, the Modi government enjoyed an absolute majority on its own but this time, it required the support of allies to cross the magic mark of 272.