Plea in SC seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam

New Delhi, June 10 : A PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The plea seeks directions for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the “malpractices and fraud involved” in the NEET examination held on May 5 and a stay on counselling till the investigations on the paper leak are completed.

The PIL filed by two members of an organisation working for the assistance and benefit of the students said that the news of the NEET exam paper leak has shaken to the core as many of the meritorious students lost the opportunity to become future medical practitioners.

“The petitioners are filing the present petition with the sole purpose of providing justice to the aggrieved students who with the support of their respective family members had put in their entire time, hard-earned money and energy along with the hard work and dedication in preparing for NEET Exam 2024 and have been denied a level playing field,” it said.

The plea added that some students have secured 718 and 719 marks which are statically not possible and the entire exercise conduct of the exam is without any rationale and the same is arbitrary and done with mala fide intention to grant entry to the students through backdoor. Further, it said that 67 students scored 720 out of 720 marks out of which eight students were from the same examination centre, raising serious doubts regarding the examination conducted by the NTA. Recently, the apex court denied a stay on the declaration of the result of the NEET-UG examination but issued a notice to NTA and others in a similar matter.