SIAM Cement BigBloc Launches India’s First AAC Wall Plant in Kheda, Gujarat

BigBloc Construction and SCG International Commence Joint Venture Operations with Rs. 65 Crore Investment

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 10: SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Gujarat-based BigBloc Construction Ltd and Thailand’s SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd., (SCG International), has commenced its India operations with the commercial production of its first plant in Kheda, Gujarat.

The joint venture, envisioning the introduction of next-generation walling solutions for the Indian market, has invested approximately Rs. 65 crore in establishing a 2.5 lakh cubic meter per annum capacity project, including India’s first AAC Wall Plant at Kheda district near Ahmedabad. The AAC Wall products will be marketed under the brand name ‘ZMARTBUILD WALL by NXTBLOC’.

The plant’s inauguration was graced by H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, The Ambassador of Thailand to India, Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of Industries, MSME, Government of Gujarat, along with senior officials from SCG International and BigBloc Construction.

Naresh Saboo, Managing Director of BigBloc Construction Ltd, stated, “This joint venture goes beyond a simple business alliance, fostering a bond between countries and cultures. Construction at the plant began in September 2023, and within a year, production started, setting a remarkable record in India’s AAC industry. Moving forward, SCG and BigBloc will work together on all building material solutions to strengthen the supply chain in India, leverage each other’s capabilities, and provide exceptional solutions to the construction industry.”

Highlighting the plant’s unique capabilities, Abhijit Datta, Head of International Business and Managing Director of SCG International, said, “This collaboration combines SCG’s century-long expertise and advanced technologies with BigBloc’s deep understanding of the local market. We are poised to make a significant impact on India’s construction industry by delivering cost-efficient and sustainable construction solutions. We proudly introduce ‘ZMARTBUILD WALL by NXTBLOC’ – the next generation of world-class walling solutions.”

The plant will generate 250 employment opportunities and is expected to generate revenues of around Rs. 100 crore per annum at full capacity. Sustainable and non-toxic, AAC blocks and AAC Walls are lightweight, soundproof, and fire-resistant, offering superior build quality, eco-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional bricks.

BigBloc Construction, incorporated in 2015, is one of the largest and only listed companies in the AAC Block space in India. With the new facility in Kheda, BigBloc now operates four plants, uniquely equipped to manufacture both AAC Blocks and the innovative AAC Wall. The joint venture increases the company’s total capacity to 1.3 million CBM/annum, positioning it among the few companies in the AAC industry capable of generating carbon credits.

It should be noted that SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. (SCG International) is a prominent leader in international trading and supply chain solutions.

SCG International began its operations in India through its wholly owned subsidiary, SCG International India, in 2018, focusing on building materials, packaging, and sourcing of ceramics and industrial supplies.

This venture marks SCG’s first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India, with Gujarat chosen for its positive work culture, investment-friendly environment, and other favorable factors.

BigBloc Construction Limited is India’s leading AAC block manufacturing company. The Company markets its products under the brand name ‘NXTBLOC‘. The company has executed over 2,000 projects so far and has another 1,500 plus in the pipeline.