Ambuja Cements & ACC Achieve Leadership Score in CDP Climate Assessment

Ahmedabad, June 10: Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, are proud to be recognised for their climate change mitigation commitments by being honoured with a ‘Leadership Score’ of ‘A-’ during the CDP Climate Assessment 2023 in the Climate Change category.

Ambuja Cements and ACC received the honours at a joint ceremony held by CDP and FICCI in New Delhi, recently. For both the Companies to secure a ‘Leadership Score’ requires stringent adherence to CDP’s global guidelines for corporate disclosure on environmental performance. Ambuja and ACC have proved the efficacy of their climate action plans as well as transparent disclosure policies by being amongst a handful of companies out of 23,000 global participants to reach the ‘Leadership Score’ band.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, expressed his pride, stating, “These recognitions underscore our focussed efforts towards climate change risk mitigation through a committed approach to sustainability. This honour exemplifies our leadership in climate commitments and highlights the importance of environmental best practices being followed across our business. It is more than satisfying to receive this double Leadership Score which serves as a testament to our transparency when it comes to corporate disclosures.”

With this prestigious CDP Climate Assessment Leadership Score, Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited continue to showcase their steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship through their Net Zero goals, of which the near-term targets are validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).