Mumbai International Film Festival to screen 4 titles for differently-abled festival attendees

Mumbai, June 12: The upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival, which is set to be held from June 15, will showcase four titles for the visually and hearing impaired set of people attending the festival.

The four films will be featured in the Divyang Jan categories. Viewers will get to delve into the world of animation with episodes from ‘Little Krishna: The Horror Cave’ and ‘Little Krishna: Challenge of the Brute’ and ‘Jay Jagannath’. Additionally, the short film, ‘Cross Over’ by Methil Devik will also be screened at the festival.

The festival, organised by NFDC, will be held at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), in the Peddar Road area of Mumbai. The venue has been designed to cater to the needs of differently-abled individuals. As a part of the inclusivity initiative, the visually and hearing impaired attendees will get to experience special screenings featuring audio-visual descriptions, ensuring they can fully engage with the films.

The on-ground staff members for the festival have undergone specialised training to assist delegates with accessibility needs, ensuring that every visitor can enjoy a seamless and enriching experience at the festival.